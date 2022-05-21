NewsWeather

Toonie sized hail: Toronto warned as very dangerous thunderstorm rolls in

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
May 21 2022, 5:25 pm
It’s not often that the weather is so bad that you get an emergency alert about it. On Saturday, May 21, Torontonians were doing the best they could to get buy as a wild storm whipped its way through the city.

According to Environment Canada severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the City of Toronto. The “very dangerous” thunderstorm could produce nickel to toonie size hail and destructive wind gusts up to 130 km/h. And there’s even a risk of tornadoes.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” said Environment Canada. But, you probably already know that as the emergency alert was pushed out to your phone earlier today.

It’s not just Toronto, a line of severe thunderstorms from Caledon Village to Mount Hope is affecting:

  • Hamilton
  • Milton
  • Burlington
  • Brampton
  • Oakville
  • Mississauga
  • Vaughan
  • Richmond Hill
  • Markham
  • Erin
  • Halton Hills
  • Ancaster
  • Dundas
  • Waterdown
  • Caledon
  • King City
  • Aurora
  • Downtown Toronto
  • Rockwood

If threatening weather approaches, you should take cover, especially because big hail like that could cause damage.

“Widespread and extremely strong wind gusts can destroy buildings with tornado-like damage, flatten large stands of trees and blow vehicles off the road,” Environment Canada warned.

Twitter users shared photos and videos of what they were seeing on Saturday, from torrential rain and whipping wind to fallen trees and more.


Follow Environment Canada and check out their latest alerts, reporting severe weather by tweeting it out using #ONStorm.

 

