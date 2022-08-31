People in Ontario who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate for five days, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced.

In a news conference today, Moore said people who test positive but are not symptomatic are free to go out in public.

Although no longer mandatory in the province, Moore still encourages individuals to wear masks “in any setting” for 10 days following a positive test, especially if they feel ill.

This is all part of an “all respiratory virus approach” to an expected spike in general illnesses this coming fall.

“Normally, we’ll see the respiratory virus season start around the end of September and hence this advice is being put in play to guide that risk,” he said.

The last time self-isolation guidelines were changed was back in December 2021 when the required period was shortened from 10 days to five.

Ontario’s top doctor also announced that kids in Ontario between the ages of five and 11 will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot starting Thursday, September 1.

“We encourage parents to make arrangements to get this booster for your kids in this age group, especially those children with underlying medical conditions that may place them at higher risk,” Moore said.