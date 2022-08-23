Students and faculty heading back to Western University this fall are required to have at least one booster shot (in addition to the vaccine) and to wear a mask inside classrooms.

According to a press release issued by Western Communications, the COVID-19 vaccination policy went into effect on August 22 but students, faculty and staff have until October 1 to submit current proof of vaccination to the university.

The university says students living in residence will need to get their booster dose before moving in but will offer a two-week grace period for those who can’t get a booster in time for school. An on-campus vaccination clinic will also be made available to help those who can’t meet the deadline.

Most post-secondary institutions in Ontario do not require proof of vaccination to work on campus; however, last month the University of Toronto announced it’s requiring students living in residence to be triple-vaccinated.

“This decision supports the safety of our students, employees and our community with the goal of preserving our in-person experience,” says Dr. Sonya Malone, Western’s occupational health physician. “The last school year showed us that our campus community was on board with the masking and vaccination policy, which was the key to successfully completing the fall and winter terms in person.”

Western was the first university in Canada to require vaccination for students living in residence, and one of the first to require vaccination for all students and employees.

The university says it will reassess the need for masking after Thanksgiving weekend (October 10). Until then, everyone must wear a medical-grade, ASTM Level 3 mask indoors in instructional spaces “for degree credit courses such as classrooms, labs and seminar rooms.”

A lot of people, including parents of students, have an issue with Western’s vaccine policy and are airing grievances on Twitter.

Interesting to see Western University Trending in Canada today, less than 24 hours after mandating boosters. So ashamed of @WesternU . This is not good medical practice, this is not good science, this is not good advice. People who work/school there need to say no. #sayNo — tiny (@tiny4741920) August 23, 2022

People have also been spamming the university’s Instagram account with angry comments like “time to transfer” and “this school is a joke.” The school is sticking to its guns on the issue.

“We all look forward to the day the pandemic is finally behind us, but for now, we are focused on reducing the spread of COVID-19 so that we can offer a consistent, positive in-person experience for students this year,” the university says.