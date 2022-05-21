The Ontario storm rampaging through the southern parts of the province just turned fatal as one woman died after she was struck by a tree while walking.

According to Peel Regional Police, she was out walking during the storm when she was struck. She was brought to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

– Belmont Dr/ Birchbank Rd in #Brampton

– A large tree struck a woman who was out walking during the storm

– Woman was transported to local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries

-No road closures

– R/C 1:31pm

– 22-0170388 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 21, 2022



As the weather worsened in the afternoon on Saturday, May 21, an emergency alert was issued as Environment Canada put out a severe thunderstorm warning, calling for toonie-sized hail and 130 km/h winds.

Social media users shared photos and videos on Twitter that showed the utter chaos in the midst of the storm:

The wind felled tree branches, entire trees, and ripped shingles off of roofs. Rain caused localized flooding and the power was out for many in the region.

From the campground just outside of Lanark #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/LER4zuA5qt — COYS 🇨🇦 (@colewestwell26) May 21, 2022

Assessing damage to my house post #ONStorm. Two sections of my roof are gone and water is leaking through. Hope everyone is ok. Very scary afternoon with high winds and some tornadoes that touched down in parts of Ontario. #StarfishClub pic.twitter.com/mIhvOZr95J — Melanie Korach🇨🇦 (@melanie_korach) May 21, 2022

In Ottawa, police said they’ve received reports of people being injured as emergency crews were called out to storm damage incidents.

Ottawa Police and emergency responders have been called to multiple fallen trees, fallen power lines and other storm damage through the Ottawa area as a result of the thunderstorm this afternoon. Some reports of injured people. Crews are assessing. #ONStorm #ottnews #ottawa — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 21, 2022

In Toronto, police reported that a subway had run over a tree and was stuck, stranding passengers. Falling trees caused detours and delays for the TTC.

HAZARD:

Royal York Subway Station

* 1:44 pm *

– Train has run over a tree

– Train is unable to move

– Passengers will be evacuated through the tunnels

– Likely through Islington Station

– Police officers will assist

– All power will be cut#GO954050

^dh pic.twitter.com/RG4GMw80a7 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2022

82 Rosedale: Major delays eastbound near Glen Rd at Douglas Dr due to tree down in middle of roadway. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 21, 2022

Did you take photos or videos of the storm? Share them with us at [email protected]