Ontario's chaotic thunderstorm turns deadly on Saturday (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

May 21 2022, 8:31 pm
@ConnyCurrently/Twitter

The Ontario storm rampaging through the southern parts of the province just turned fatal as one woman died after she was struck by a tree while walking.

According to Peel Regional Police, she was out walking during the storm when she was struck. She was brought to the hospital and later died of her injuries.


As the weather worsened in the afternoon on Saturday, May 21, an emergency alert was issued as Environment Canada put out a severe thunderstorm warning, calling for toonie-sized hail and 130 km/h winds.

Social media users shared photos and videos on Twitter that showed the utter chaos in the midst of the storm:

 

The wind felled tree branches, entire trees, and ripped shingles off of roofs. Rain caused localized flooding and the power was out for many in the region.

In Ottawa, police said they’ve received reports of people being injured as emergency crews were called out to storm damage incidents.

In Toronto, police reported that a subway had run over a tree and was stuck, stranding passengers. Falling trees caused detours and delays for the TTC.

Did you take photos or videos of the storm? Share them with us at [email protected]

