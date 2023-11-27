One person has died due to a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes

One person has died and dozens more have become ill due to an outbreak of salmonella linked to cantaloupes.

Earlier this month, a recall was issued for Malichita brand cantaloupes due to a salmonella outbreak. On November 24, the recall was extended to cantaloupes from the Rudy brand too.

A public health notice confirmed that as of November 24, there have been 63 cases of salmonella reported. The notice added that 17 people had been hospitalized and one person had died.

So far, individuals affected by the outbreak live in the following provinces: BC (12), Ontario (12), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2), and Newfoundland and Labrador (2).

Most people became sick with salmonella between mid-October and mid-November.

The recalled cantaloupes and products have been distributed all over the country, including Alberta, BC, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and potentially other provinces and territories.

Based on the investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes have been identified as the likely source of the outbreak as many of the people who became sick reported eating cantaloupe beforehand.

Food recall warnings for Malichita brand cantaloupes for products sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023, have been issued. On November 24, CFIA updated the recall to include Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between October 10 and November 24, 2023.

Secondary recalls have been issued for products made using recalled cantaloupes and for produce items processed alongside them, including other fruits like honeydew, pineapple, watermelon, and fruit trays.

Canadians are being warned not to eat, serve, sell, or distribute Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes or any products made with them.

If you don’t know if the product contains either of these brands of cantaloupe, it is recommended that you throw it out, wash your hands, and clean any contaminated surfaces afterwards.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell bad, but can still make you sick with symptoms such as fever, chills, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting, usually starting between six and 72 hours after salmonella exposure.

Salmonella can also be spread by person-to-person contact or by touching contaminated surfaces.