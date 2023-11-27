"Electronic nose": Latest AI venture could prevent food poisoning

The days of wondering if those leftovers you’ve had in your fridge for a week are still good or not (before eating them anyway and just hoping for the best) may be coming to an end.

What happened: An Israeli company has developed an “electronic nose” called Sensifi that uses AI to detect when harmful bacteria has contaminated food.

Deadly bacteria like salmonella and E.coli produce distinct “volatile organic compounds” (VOCs) that the human nose detects as smells.

The Sensifi device registers those VOCs as electronic signals and uses AI to determine whether they are given off by made by harmful bacteria or not.

Why it matters: It’s an example of how advances in AI tech have real-world applications beyond generating wacky images and stale marketing copy — in this case, improving the safety of the food supply chain.

Around four million Canadians get sick from foodborne illnesses every year and 11,600 are hospitalized, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fast bacterial detection could help businesses avoid product recalls, which can cost millions of dollars even in cases where no one gets sick. A 2008 listeriosis outbreak at a Toronto Maple Leaf Foods plant linked to 20 deaths cost the company nearly $50 million.

Zoom out: Researchers believe the AI system powering Sensifi could be expanded for other applications, like helping supermarkets or restaurants tell if food without best-before dates is still fresh.

