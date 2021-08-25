One dead after "structural collapse" at North Vancouver construction site

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after what police are describing as a “structural collapse” at a construction site in North Vancouver.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at approximately 9:45 am. North Vancouver RCMP responded to an industrial accident at a construction site on Chesterfield Avenue, between West 1st Street and Esplanade Avenue.

“North Vancouver City Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene, which appeared to be a structural collapse,” North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a statement.

Sadly, one person was located within the collapse. Authorities at the scene say the person died “as a result of catastrophic injuries.” They also haven’t been able to recover the body at this time.

“Due to the degree of risk of further collapse, personnel were unable to recover the body of the decedent,” North Vancouver RCMP said. “Once the scene has been rendered safe, BC Coroners Service is the agency that will make any official confirmation of death.”

An additional person was rescued from the debris and taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. They currently remain in the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

North Vancouver RCMP’s serious crime investigators have taken over the case.