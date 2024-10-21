Canadian star from Paris Olympics partners with bougie dating site

Despite it being known as the City of Love, most athletes from the Paris Olympics probably wouldn’t find themselves partnered with a dating application.

But Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman has shown that she’s not exactly like most athletes.

In a new campaign for The League, Newman stars in a quick ad that’s been launched on social media.

“You don’t want to date me, I’m always aiming higher,” Newman says in the ad before a series of clips of her pole vaulting are mixed in.

“Unless you do,” Newman ends the ad, before entering a sauna while wearing a towel.

The League brands itself as a “selective and high-quality community of motivated daters looking for meaningful long-term relationships.”

“Is there a more important search in your entire life? We don’t think so,” the website’s description reads. “Some things in life are important enough not to leave up to chance, and we believe stacking your odds of meeting The One is the best investment you can make in yourself.”

The League launched in 2015 and is available on iOS and Android in seven cities across Canada. However, it isn’t for the light-of-pocket, as a one-week membership starts at $96.99.

Newman, who won a bronze medal at this past summer’s Olympics, made headlines for several reasons, including the further publicity brought to her OnlyFans account.

But perhaps the most iconic moment of her career actually came with her post-jump celebration in Paris, where she decided to show off her twerking skills after setting the Canadian national record with a jump of 4.85 metres.

“I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to scare my coaches. I’m going to fake an injury and I’m going to dance after.’ It just happened very fluid,” Newman told CBC correspondent Ariel Helwani of the celebration. “I didn’t honestly think, ‘I’m going to twerk,’ but that was just from getting to that knee to the twerk. It all worked.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Olympic Network (@cbcolympics)



