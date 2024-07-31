The Paris 2024 Olympics are in full swing, and while there’s plenty of hype about the impressive displays of athleticism, one Olympic Village food item has been getting just as much attention around the world.

Henrik Christiansen, a Norwegian swimmer competing at the Paris games, has been going viral on TikTok for a surprising reason: his love affair with a chocolate muffin.

Christiansen has amassed millions of views on TikTok, sharing his love for chocolate muffins, even declaring them to be the “single greatest thing about the Olympic Village.”

He’s since posted several videos hyping up the muffins, which resulted in him being dubbed online as the “Olympic Muffin Man.”

Christiansen’s love of muffins has inspired many other athletes and visitors to the Olympic Village in Paris to try to obtain the coveted snacks.

Mongolian swimmer Enkhkhuslen Batbayar was one of the lucky ones to wrangle a muffin, sharing her experience on TikTok. She also gave the muffin a solid 10 out of 10.

Another TikTok user, whose brother is competing in the Olympics, also got her hands on one. While she claimed not to be a “big chocolate muffin person,” she admitted it was “pretty good.”

“I can die happy now,” she said.

Others in the Olympic Village weren’t so lucky. Another TikToker, who said she is an aid at the Olympics, documented her struggle of trying to get hold of the muffins, joking that Christiansen may have stolen them all.

Some TikTokers have even claimed to have tracked down the exact muffins that inspired Christiansen’s videos from French food supplier Coup de Pates.



While many of us aren’t likely to get a taste of these Olympian-approved chocolate muffins any time soon, here’s hoping it’s possible to track down some similar ones in Canada.