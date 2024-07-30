Canadian track star calls out airline for losing his Olympic gear

Aaron Brown might be a two-time Olympic medallist, but a recent experience of his has shown that his life is more relatable than you might think.

En route to his fourth Olympic Games, the Canadian sprinter called out the Spanish airline Iberia for losing his luggage en route to compete in Paris.

4 days and counting of waiting on my bag to be delivered by @Iberia ⏰ Was told it would arrive between 1-5pm yesterday and it never came. No explanation for why it wasn’t delievered. Would be nice to prepare for the Olympics with my Olympic clothing ‼️ — Aaron Kingsley Brown (@KingsleySC) July 30, 2024

“Four days and counting of waiting on my bag to be delivered by @Iberia,” Brown posted on X earlier today. “Was told it would arrive between 1 [and] 5 pm yesterday and it never came. No explanation for why it wasn’t delivered. Would be nice to prepare for the Olympics with my Olympic clothing.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Iberia for comment on the situation and will update this article if received.

Brown is competing in both the 100m and 200m races in this year’s Games in Paris, starting with the 100m heats on August 3. Athletics competitions are taking place primarily over the second half of the Games, with the first events in track and field starting on August 1 and running right through the final day of the Games on August 11.

Brown, a 32-year-old Toronto native, has also represented Canada in the last three Olympics, winning a bronze at Rio 2016 and a silver at Tokyo 2020, while also appearing in London 2012. Both medals from Brown came in the 4x100m relay, with Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg for Canada on both occasions.

Brown’s team actually finished third in the race at the 2020 Games, but a doping violation by British sprinter Chijindu “CJ” Ujah last August was suspected at the Games and confirmed by the Arbitration for Sport in February 2022. With the British team initially finishing second, their medal was eventually disqualified and officially stripped by the International Olympic Committee in May 2022.