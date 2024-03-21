Canadian Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris shows off gruesome injury

A black eye was the least of concerns for Mark McMorris after the Canadian Olympic snowboarder’s nasty fall.

McMorris, 30, shared a video on his Instagram account earlier in the week of him failing to land a jump while snowboarding in the backcountry near Revelstoke. The video quickly cuts to him sitting in a hospital bed before coming to an abrupt end.

“Pay to play scenario,” McMorris wrote.

In his attempt to land the jump posted above, McMorris kneed himself in the face, causing several injuries. He needed surgery at Vancouver General Hospital.

“What I thought was a black eye turned out to be a more severe injury,” McMorris said. “On Monday, I underwent surgery at VGH to have my orbital bone and nose repaired. Dr. Brown and his team did a stellar job, and I’m now officially on the mend. Thank you all for the kind messages and healing vibes! It means a lot. Most of all, thank you to all of my partners (Red Bull, Burton, Oakley, Nike) who have had my back through this!”

McMorris, who was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, has become a household name in Canada thanks to an outstanding résumé. He holds the Winter X Games record for the most career medals with 23, 11 of which are gold. He has also won three Olympic bronze medals in slopestyle which came in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

As ugly as this is, it pails in comparison to a near-fatal injury McMorris suffered in 2017 while snowboarding in Whistler. That horrific incident saw him suffer a fractured jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures, and a collapsed left lung after hitting a tree. Just 11 months later, he was able to take home a bronze medal at PyeongChang 2018.

McMorris clearly has a long recovery period ahead of him, but appears to be in good spirits. Expect to see him back doing what he loves as soon as he is given the go-ahead to do so.