Infamous Olympic swimmer starts OnlyFans after Paris controversy

Many will remember Luana Alonso from her rocky Olympic tenure at the Paris 2024 Games.

Having failed to qualify for the final in the women’s 100-metre butterfly event and subsequently announcing her retirement from the sport, the Paraguayan swimmer was asked to leave the Games for “creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay.”

A report from The Sun at the time alleged that Alonso snuck out of the Olympic Village earlier in the Games to spend a night at Disneyland Paris.

But while we may never know what exactly went down in the French capital over the summer, the 20-year-old is back in the spotlight with a new endeavour: OnlyFans.

Alonso took to social media a few days ago to drop the link to her new OnlyFans profile, which features “exclusive content” for a $35 monthly subscription fee.

Alonso, who is known for sharing steamy bikini photos with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, has already uploaded 17 photos and eight videos to the online subscription service.

Her bio on the platform, known for its NSFW content, reads “Your favourite ex-swimmer… Promise you won’t regret this.”

As per Daily Mail, Alonso’s page does not include any nudity up to now, but features a variety of shots of her in swimwear.

Before her expulsion in Paris, the Paraguayan also competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she finished 28th in the 100-metre butterfly at the age of 17.

As for what the future holds, Alonso is currently studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and hopes to return to athletics somewhere down the line.

“I am going to go to study in the United States,” Alonso told Paraguayan newspaper Hoy. “I am going to continue my career in political science and, why not, be sports minister one day.”