Both teams honour Gaudreau with touching tribute in Columbus

It’s a touching tribute on an emotional night in Columbus as the Blue Jackets play their first home game since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

The game comes three days after the Calgary Flames hosted their first game of the season, with the Gaudreau family front and centre.

Both the Blue Jackets and their opponent, the Florida Panthers, honoured Johnny Hockey by wearing his name and number on their backs in warmup.

Everyone wearing No. 13 tonight in honor of Johnny Gaudreau — even goalie Spencer Knight, who led the #FlaPanthers out of the tunnel and will get the start tonight. pic.twitter.com/2ufhMi0Z37 — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) October 15, 2024

Tonight during warmups, both teams will honor Johnny by wearing his jersey ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/WQtaJ34Cr8 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2024

1️⃣3️⃣ An extra special warmup jersey for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/MBbxjm2v3K — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 15, 2024

Matthew Tkachuk, Gaudreau’s former linemate during their time with the Calgary Flames, is unable to play due to illness. He released a heartfelt statement.

“Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that. A great friend, teammate, and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew,” Tkachuk said.

“The biggest thing I’m going to miss about tonight is not being able to see Meredith, Noa, little Johnny, Guy and Jane. Would love to give them all big hugs. Johnny will be my teammate forever.”

Another former Flames teammate of Gaudreau, Sam Bennett, did suit up. It’s clearly an emotional night for him as well, though he did find time to tell a funny story about Gaudreau and raisin bran cereal.

Panthers players also arrived at the game with purple Gatorade and Skittles, which are a nod to Gaudreau.

A Johnny-inspired pregame snack 💜 pic.twitter.com/RI1jQciG6Y — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 15, 2024

Tonight's warmup jerseys are available through auction and raffle at https://t.co/MBtuWp3GKU. All proceeds from tonight's sale will benefit the John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation 💙 pic.twitter.com/JuM4hB7Po7 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2024