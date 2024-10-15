SportsHockeyFlames

Both teams honour Gaudreau with touching tribute in Columbus

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Oct 15 2024, 11:08 pm
Both teams honour Gaudreau with touching tribute in Columbus
@BlueJacketsNHL/X | @FlaPanthers/X

It’s a touching tribute on an emotional night in Columbus as the Blue Jackets play their first home game since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

The game comes three days after the Calgary Flames hosted their first game of the season, with the Gaudreau family front and centre.

Both the Blue Jackets and their opponent, the Florida Panthers, honoured Johnny Hockey by wearing his name and number on their backs in warmup.

Matthew Tkachuk, Gaudreau’s former linemate during their time with the Calgary Flames, is unable to play due to illness. He released a heartfelt statement.

“Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that. A great friend, teammate, and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew,” Tkachuk said.

“The biggest thing I’m going to miss about tonight is not being able to see Meredith, Noa, little Johnny, Guy and Jane. Would love to give them all big hugs. Johnny will be my teammate forever.”

Another former Flames teammate of Gaudreau, Sam Bennett, did suit up. It’s clearly an emotional night for him as well, though he did find time to tell a funny story about Gaudreau and raisin bran cereal.

Panthers players also arrived at the game with purple Gatorade and Skittles, which are a nod to Gaudreau.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop