Glammed up and on the cover of a popular Australian magazine, Olympic breaker Raygun is still getting attention.

Raygun, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, became one of the most recognizable people online following her breaking performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for the reasons she would have liked.

Her performance, which earned her zero points, generated plenty of laughs but also a large amount of criticism. She admitted months ago that all the negative attention has been “pretty devastating.”

She admitted in an interview with Stellar Magazine that her struggles remain ongoing, but she’s doing the best she can to overcome them.

SNEAK PEEK: Rachael Gunn AKA #Raygun stars on the cover of this Sunday’s Stellar. Find it inside The Sunday Telegraph (NSW), Sunday Herald Sun (Victoria), The Sunday Mail (Queensland) and Sunday Mail (SA). pic.twitter.com/rTd0CSmL1B — Stellar (@StellarMagAU) October 24, 2024

“I’m working through mental health stuff, seeing my psychologist, doing exercise when I don’t feel like it, doing breathing exercises,” she explained.

By her own admission, the hate has gotten to her on several occasions. It’s an unfortunate circumstance, given that she was simply doing what she loves. Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would have gotten this much attention post-Olympics, but she’s doing her best to overcome the negative backlash she has received.

“Every time I leave the house, go out for dinner, go to the shops or do a fashion shoot and pop my head back up, it’s saying, ‘No, you did not bring me down. You did not succeed. I still stand by what I did. It’s ok to be different. It’s ok to be yourself. You don’t have the power you think you do.'”

Raygun, 37, also told Stellar that she has some new projects in the works that fans can expect to hear more about in the next couple of months. Though she is taking some time away from breaking, it doesn’t seem as though we’ve heard the last of her.