Brand new Canadian craft cocktail stands out on shelves

A premium craft cocktail company that was born in British Columbia and is made in Alberta is already seeing huge success on store shelves.

Olé Cocktail Co., which launched their canned Paloma and Margarita in Summer 2021, is being sold in hundreds of retailers across the two provinces.

According to co-founder Jason Byrne, the number of stores wanting to carry Olé Cocktails is growing fast.

“We launched just over a month ago and are already being sold in more than 150 retailers across BC and 100 in Alberta, and the retailer and on-premise network is growing every day,” said Byrne in an interview with Daily Hive.

“We were blown away with initial sales. Products were completely sold out in two weeks.”

What makes Olé Cocktails stand out from the competition is the ingredients the company uses.

“The market is full of either no-sugar drinks with alcohol, water and some flavouring, or drinks with tons of sugar, preservatives, and artificial ingredients,” explained Byrne. “We couldn’t find any other companies that were doing canned cocktails with more complex flavours, especially in the agave space.

“The idea to create Olé Cocktail Co. came to us during Cinco de Mayo 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. We were getting together with a small group of people and realized there were limited options for great-tasting canned cocktails, especially margaritas. We began developing the perfect Margarita and Paloma recipes, assembled a great team, and 14 months later are sold in stores.”

According to Byrne, the name Olé was chosen because it evokes feelings of celebration and excitement. Ole is also the middle name of one of the company’s founding partners.

Olé Cocktail Co. used cleaner ingredients in their canned Margarita and Palmoa, including premium agave spirit, real lime or grapefruit juice, organic agave nectar, and a pinch of sea salt. The canned cocktails are made with no added preservatives and contain lower sugar than other options in the market.

“We’re focused on making great canned cocktails that love people to drink,” said Byrne. “We just completed our second batch and currently shipping out to stores as we speak.

The cocktail company has plans to build upon their successful launch, including adding new flavours that are not currently available on the market, expand to including Spanish cocktails in their lineup, as well as bringing Olé Cocktails to more people across the country. Olé is also mindful of its environmental impact and recently teamed up with water.org.

“We want to continue to be on the forefront of innovation in the canned beverage space in every aspect, including how we can reduce our carbon footprint and be more environmental,” said Byrne. “We have very lofty goals and expectations, but it’s all about enjoying the process.”

“It’s so gratifying seeing people buy our product and post about it on social media. We worked so hard to get the brand to where it is. We still have a long ways to go and are excited to have the Olé community along for the ride. They’re why we’re here.”