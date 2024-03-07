Oilers reveal new forward lines with Henrique and Carrick

We now know how the Edmonton Oilers plan to use their new trade acquisitions.

The team took to the ice in Columbus for morning skate today, with Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick joining the team for the first time. As usual, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch used this as an opportunity to construct his forward lines ahead of tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowan, the team will try Henrique out with one of the big guns.

Oilers lines and pairings at morning skate at CBJ:

RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Henrique-Draisaitl-Kane

Foegele-McLeod-Perry

Janmark-Carrick-Ryan

Brown Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Desharnais

Kulak-Ceci Pickard

Skinner — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) March 7, 2024

Henrique is a natural centreman so there was some speculation after the trade that the team would try him out as the third-line centre to free up Ryan McLeod to play on the wing. Daily Hive wrote yesterday that the team would probably want to get a look at how he performs on the wing. That appears to be right as he was lined up beside Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane on the second line.

Henrique has been in the top six for the Anaheim Ducks all season, so this is not a new role for him.

As a result, Knoblauch has decided to break up his first line and reunite Connor McDavid with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins alongside Zach Hyman. When that trio is together, they have tilted the ice in the Oilers’ favour.

The third line will feature McLeod staying as the pivot with Warren Foegele and Corey Perry flanking him. Carrick, the other new guy, will centre the fourth line with Mattias Janmark and Derek Ryan playing on his wings. It appears Connor Brown will be the odd man out.

The Oilers will be without Dylan Holloway as the team assigned him to the AHL this morning in an attempt to accrue more cap space ahead of the deadline.

Knoblauch will be keeping his defensive pairings the same for the third straight game, and Calvin Pickard, who holds a 2-2-1 career record against the Blue Jackets, is the expected starter.

It’s an early puck drop for those in Edmonton, with the game getting started at 5 pm MT on Sportsnet.