A new chapter in the Edmonton Oilers story is about to be written.

According to a Wednesday morning report from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as their new general manager.

Hearing the Edmonton Oilers will hire Stan Bowman as GM today…media conference to be held sometime this morning. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 24, 2024

Edmonton later made the news official on social media, putting out a media release.

The #Oilers have named Stan Bowman General Manager & Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 24, 2024

In light of the recent departure of former GM Ken Holland, the Oilers have leaned on interim GM Jeff Jackson, who signed over a dozen contracts and made three trades during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Despite some fans wanting Jackson, the Oilers’ current CEO of hockey operations, to get the job, Bowman emerged as a frontrunner for the position in recent weeks.

“I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers,” said Jackson in a written statement. “I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization. Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

The 51-year-old’s hiring comes with its fair share of controversy, though.

In early July, the NHL quietly sent out a press release regarding the indefinite suspensions of the ex-Chicago Blackhawks GM and former Chicago coach Joel Quenneville.

“The National Hockey League today announced that, effective immediately, Stan Bowman, Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville are eligible to seek employment in the NHL,” the statement read. “For more than the last two and a half years, these individuals have been ineligible to work for any NHL team as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Blackhawks’ player, Kyle Beach, had been assaulted by the Club’s video coach.”

Bowman, who won three Stanley Cups with Chicago, is expected to meet the Edmonton media on Wednesday around 1 pm MT.