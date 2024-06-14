SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers on the verge of being swept after Game 3 loss

Colton Pankiw
Jun 14 2024, 2:57 am
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

Returning home to Rogers Place didn’t help the Edmonton Oilers the way their fans were hoping.

The Florida Panthers didn’t show any sign of jetlag in this one, as they defeated the Oilers by a 4-3 final and are now just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers appeared dead in the water after heading into the third period down 4-1, but made it interesting with goals from Philip Broberg and Ryan McLeod.

McLeod appeared to have tied the game up with his second of the night soon after, but was robbed by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Many will say the Oilers deserved a better fate in this one, as they outshot the Panthers by a 35-23 total. They never held a lead, however, as Sam Reinhart potted the first goal of the game with just one minute remaining in the first period.

Despite the momentum killer heading into the intermission, the Oilers were able to respond early in the second on a goal from Warren Foegele, which nearly blew the roof off of Rogers Place.

As exciting as this game was, it ended disappointingly for the Oilers and their fan base. They are now at risk of being swept on home ice Saturday night — a shocking state of events given how tight-knit this series was expected to be.

