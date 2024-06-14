Oilers on the verge of being swept after Game 3 loss

Returning home to Rogers Place didn’t help the Edmonton Oilers the way their fans were hoping.

The Florida Panthers didn’t show any sign of jetlag in this one, as they defeated the Oilers by a 4-3 final and are now just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers appeared dead in the water after heading into the third period down 4-1, but made it interesting with goals from Philip Broberg and Ryan McLeod.

That’s one way to score a goal 😭 Philip Broberg gives the Oilers life! pic.twitter.com/GKuiVQ5Kk2 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 14, 2024

MCLEOD WITH THE REDIRECT! IT’S A 1 GOAL GAME 👀 pic.twitter.com/hRWjWT7YSW — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 14, 2024

McLeod appeared to have tied the game up with his second of the night soon after, but was robbed by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Ryan McLeod comes that close to tying the game 😱 pic.twitter.com/BOLL3cxpO0 — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) June 14, 2024

Many will say the Oilers deserved a better fate in this one, as they outshot the Panthers by a 35-23 total. They never held a lead, however, as Sam Reinhart potted the first goal of the game with just one minute remaining in the first period.

SAM REINHART OPENS THE SCORING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uINqQJ2XEm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2024

Despite the momentum killer heading into the intermission, the Oilers were able to respond early in the second on a goal from Warren Foegele, which nearly blew the roof off of Rogers Place.

SNIPE SHOW, WARREN FOEGELE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/FmBh9iWUUH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2024

As exciting as this game was, it ended disappointingly for the Oilers and their fan base. They are now at risk of being swept on home ice Saturday night — a shocking state of events given how tight-knit this series was expected to be.