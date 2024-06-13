Kane out of Oilers lineup for tonight's Stanley Cup Final game

The Edmonton Oilers will be without forward Evander Kane in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final due to an injury.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch did not confirm anything this morning, but when the team took to the ice for warmup, Kane was not among the group. This will be the first game that he has missed all postseason long, and it comes as he is fighting through a sports hernia.

Darnell Nurse, who only played 4:20 of ice time in Game 2 after taking a hit, was a full participant in warmup and is expected to play.

Evander Kane is not skating in warmup, he appears to be out. #Oilers — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) June 13, 2024

Kane had not been his usual self in the postseason. In 20 games, he has only managed four goals and eight points. His usual spot on the second line will be taken over by Ryan McLeod, who joins Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry, who has also reinserted, in the top six.

The third line appears to have Mattias Janmark moved up next to Adam Henrique and Connor Brown. In a surprise move, Dylan Holloway moves down to the fourth line with Derek Ryan and Warren Foegele.

On the backend, Cody Ceci draws back in after being a healthy scratch in Game 2. He is on the third pair with Brett Kulak. Philip Broberg will get some time beside Nurse on the second pair.