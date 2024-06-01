SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers one win away from Stanley Cup Final after Game 5 victory

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
Jun 1 2024, 3:03 am
Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers are now just one win away from the Stanley Cup Final after capturing a 3-1 victory in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up two goals as the Oilers’ powerplay finally did some damage with a couple of markers. Philip Broberg also got in on the fun, scoring his first career Stanley Cup Playoffs goal in just his second appearance in the lineup during this run.

It sets the Oilers up for a chance to clinch their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 2006 on Sunday night in Edmonton.

