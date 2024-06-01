The Edmonton Oilers may be forced to go with 17 skaters for the final 40 minutes of tonight’s game versus the Dallas Stars.

Corey Perry, who played a huge role after returning to the lineup in Game 4, was forced to go down the tunnel after taking a massive hit from Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Corey Perry has gone to the Oilers room after taking a hit from Joe Pavelski. pic.twitter.com/svwcxI1K7T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 1, 2024

Perry was in noticeable pain, as he seemed to be favouring his arm as he headed to the bench. He immediately went down the tunnel and did not return for the remainder of the first period.

The Oilers signed Perry to a one-year contract in late January, hoping he could provide some scoring depth along with his Stanley Cup winning pedigree. In 38 regular season games following the signing, he scored eight goals and 13 points.

Should Perry’s injury force him to miss some time, head coach Kris Knoblauch will have either Warren Foegele or Derek Ryan ready to go. Both are sitting out as healthy scratches tonight, as the Oilers are looking to take a 3-2 series lead back into Edmonton for Game 6 on Sunday night.