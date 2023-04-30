Oilers heading to the second round after dramatic win in LA

Sorry Will Ferrell, the Edmonton Oilers are going to the second round. Kailer Yamamoto was the hero, as Edmonton finished off the Los Angeles Kings tonight in Game 6, winning 5-4.

The Oilers held a 4-3 lead heading into the third period, but Phillip Danault scored a lucky goal for LA, after an unfortunate giveaway by Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner.

YAMAMOTO WITH THREE MINUTES LEFT! 🍠🍠🍠 pic.twitter.com/EwPGtBygo2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2023

Yamamoto scored the game-winner with just 3:03 left in the third period. To say Yamamoto was an unlikely hero would be an understatement. The 24-year-old had no points in the series heading into the game, and started tonight on the fourth line.

Skinner’s giveaway came less than eight minutes into the third period, after his stick broke (credit to InGoal Magazine’s Kevin Woodley for pointing it out).

Everyone ripping on Skinner but his stick broke trying to make that pass, was clearly compromised before but in a spot you wouldn’t really expect it pic.twitter.com/Nq7ibSi9nF — Kevin Woodley (@KevinisInGoal) April 30, 2023

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Klim Kostin (2) scored the other goals for the Oilers, while Sean Durzi, Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, and Danault answered for LA.

The Oilers never trailed in this game, taking 1-0, 3-1, and 4-3 leads before Yamamoto’s winner.

Edmonton got off to a hot start, with McDavid tipping in a shot/pass from Evan Bouchard just 1:25 into the game.

WHO ELSE BUT CONNOR MCDAVID TO OPEN THE SCORING? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lfzn7S1VWc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2023

After Kostin scored midway through the first period to put Edmonton up 2-1, a wild second period ensued. Draisaitl’s power-play goal put the Oilers up 3-1, but less than five minutes later, the game was tied.

Kostin’s second goal, at 10:54 of the second period, put the game back in the Oilers’ favour.

Klim has 2! ✌️ Tune in to all the action between the Kings and Oilers live on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/5CmNIuRY8T — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2023

Edmonton will head to Las Vegas for Round 2, as the Golden Knights will have home ice advantage during the next playoff series.