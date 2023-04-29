Yamamoto sticking on Oilers' new-look fourth line for Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers are making changes to their lines ahead of a pivotal Game 6 tonight.

Most notably, they’ve demoted 24-year-old forward Kailer Yamamoto to the team’s fourth line, as the sixth-year forward hasn’t exactly had a playoff series to remember on either end of the ice.

He’s averaged 15:58 of ice time in the five games to date — sixth most amongst Oilers forwards — but has yet to score a single goal or an assist in the 2023 postseason. In Game 5, a 6-3 win for the Oilers on Tuesday, Yamamoto played just 11:12, 7:02 of which was alongside fellow bottom-sixer Klim Kostin.

Morning Skate in LA: Draisaitl – McDavid – Janmark*

RNH – Bjugstad – Hyman

Foegele – McLeod – Ryan

Kostin – Shore – Yamamoto Nurse – Ceci

Ekholm – Bouchard

Kulak – Broberg

Desharnais Skinner *Janmark appears to be a placeholder for Kane, who is not on the ice. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) April 29, 2023

Having previously played with two of the team’s top offensive stars, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl, to start the series, it’s a bit of a demotion for Yamamoto after being a staple of the team’s top-six over the past two years. Making $3.1 million for each of the next two seasons, Yamamoto had 10 goals, 15 assists and a plus-minus of +12 in 58 games this season.

While Kane sat out today’s morning skate, he’s expected to be in tonight’s lineup, alongside Connor McDavid and Draisaitl on the team’s top line.

Meanwhile, Mattias Janmark is nearing closer to a return for Edmonton, after suffering a foot injury in Game 1 after he blocked a shot off the stick of LA Kings forward Adrian Kempe.

“I think everyone is battling something. I don’t know, to be honest, but I want to play. You have to look and see, and we’ll see how I feel and see how it progresses,” Janmark told reporters today about the state of his injury.

Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT for tonight’s game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the game being broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.