The legend behind the Edmonton Oilers fan who flashed the crowd during the Western Conference Final continues to grow.

And after weeks of anonymity, “Kait” has revealed herself as the legendary fan.

Kait posted a video to social media targeting her haters yesterday, gaining her thousands of followers. This includes 10,000 on Instagram and a staggering 28,000 on X by Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after weeks of speculation about her identity, which led to an interview with the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

It’s been a whirlwind for Kait, as she has now entered the mainstream for many hockey fans. Fans were so eager to learn who she was that another Oilers fan was the subject of intense speculation after posting a selfie on X.

Countless replies were sent to a woman named Kirsten asking if she was the Oilers flasher, something she eventually had to address because of all the messages she was receiving.

It appears that the newfound attention of social media wasn’t too much for Kirsten, as she was able to connect with Kait and eventually urged all those interested to follow her.

That didn’t stop Kirsten’s followers on X from jumping to 25,000.

We’ll see if the rise in social media status for both women can somehow, someway, bring some good luck to an Oilers team that is fighting for its season tonight as they head into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.