Oilers fans belt out O Canada quicker than Alanis Morissette

Visiting Edmonton Oilers fans were in a singing mood ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida.

How could they not? Their team just overcame a 3-0 series deficit and have a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Oilers fans have invaded Florida in huge numbers to see the historic game in person. That was evident before puck drop, as Edmonton fans could be singing O Canada loud and proud.

Alanis Morissette was brought in to sing both the Canadian and American national anthems. The Ottawa-born singer did a good job, though she couldn’t quite keep up with the excitable Oilers fans, who sang the anthem faster than her.

It wasn’t like having ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife, but it was funny just the same.

The Oilers fans in attendance sing the Canadian anthem alongside Alanis Morissette. 🍁 pic.twitter.com/zeKpm2ah3n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

Chills. Fans in Florida were loud and clear for O Canada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/T4IqoevZfQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024