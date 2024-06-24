The Edmonton Oilers being in a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final might not be a quite once-in-a-lifetime moment, but it’s pretty close.

In case you somehow missed it, the Oilers and Florida Panthers are facing off tonight for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. And in case you’ve somehow really missed it, the game itself has come under the most improbable of fashions, with the Oilers forcing Game 7 after being down 0-3 to start the series.

And while many notoriously rowdy Oilers fans will be filling up the streets and bars of Edmonton to watch the game tonight, hundreds, if not thousands, more have taken the opportunity to fly south.

With Game 7 taking place tonight at 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET at Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena, swaths of Oilers fans bit at the opportunity to fly across the continent to possibly see their team win it all for the first time since 1990.

The Edmonton airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/X2OnXJXuHY — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) June 23, 2024

It’s your Captain T-shirt guy speaking! Thanks @westjet for the great flight from Edm to Fla to bring home the CUP! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve wanted to do this on a plane! Let’s Go OILERS! @edmontonoilers It’s getting hot out here! NO HOLDING BACK. 🧡💙✈️🔥 pic.twitter.com/JJDwAPpEoA — Cameron Hughes (@cameroncheers) June 24, 2024

On our flight to Florida…some Oilers fans are next level. pic.twitter.com/pdXDee6Jzv — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 23, 2024

Oilers fans taking over Ft.Lauderdale, which from here on out will be called “New Edmonton” #letsgooilers pic.twitter.com/1gmAJ2wpjW — Darce Vader (@darcyropchan) June 24, 2024

Flight from Montreal to Vancouver on @aircanada. Montreal to Vancouver. Let that sink in. And a LETS GO OILERS chant starts. I’m immediately fired up. I’m now on my plane from Vancouver to Edmonton, and within seconds of them shutting the door, a LETS GO OILERS chant starts.… — BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel) June 24, 2024

Mike Stelter, the father of late Oilers fan Ben who became a rallying icon for the team over the last few seasons, took quite the flight path himself to get down to Florida.

Whatever happens, today is bound to be one of the most memorable days in Edmonton and Canadian sports history for just about anyone watching.

“We worked hard to put ourselves in this position,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Sunday. “It’s a great opportunity for our group and I’m looking forward to it.”

It’s the first time the Oilers have a Cup-clinching game since 2006, when they were down in a 3-1 hole against the Carolina Hurricanes before losing in Game 7 in Raleigh.

“I’m obviously excited and proud [of] the way that we gave ourselves a chance,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl echoed. “It’s just one game now.”