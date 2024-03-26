Corey Perry had perfect response to Oilers teammate Hyman's 50th goal

Zach Hyman’s Edmonton Oilers teammates were pumped about the veteran getting his 50th goal of the season over the weekend, especially Corey Perry.

At the age of 31, Hyman beat the odds to record his first-ever 50-goal season with a beside-the-net tap-in against the Ottawa Senators courtesy of Connor McDavid. Luckily for us, the Oilers had Hyman mic’d up for the game, which means we got a close look at what was said immediately after the goal was scored.

Leon Draisaitl was especially happy, yelling and hugging Hyman right after the goal, but it was Perry on the bench who stole the show.

“Welcome to the club,” Perry told Hyman. “That one feels good, eh?”

We had Mr. 50 mic'd up last night & it's the best thing you'll watch all day 🎤🥹 pic.twitter.com/cR7hjC30Q7 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2024

That club that Perry is referring to is the 50-goal club, one that the 38-year-old veteran is a member of as well. You might have forgotten that Perry reached the 50-goal plateau with the Anaheim Ducks back in the 2010-11 season.

Many of those goals were from around the net. Perry also observed how fitting it was for such a big goal for Hyman to be scored right on the doorstep.

“Would’ve been wrong if you weren’t in the crease,” Perry joked.

It’s certainly a moment that Hyman and his family won’t be forgetting any time soon. The Toronto native now becomes the fourth 50-goal scorer currently on the Oilers roster, joining Perry, McDavid, and Draisaitl.

Next up on Hyman’s to-do list is to start making his way toward the 60-goal mark. He needs 10 goals in the remaining 13 games to get there. He has 12 goals in his previous 13 games.