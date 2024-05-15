

The streets of Vancouver went quiet after the Edmonton Oilers pulled out an incredible last-minute victory in Game 4 last night — except for one lone fan.

Scott Road is usually reserved for a parade of cheering Canucks fans after a playoff win, but since the team failed to pick up a victory on Tuesday night, the intersection at 72nd Street was relatively deserted with not a single blue and green.

In their place was an Oilers fan all alone in a 2006-era jersey chanting “Let’s Go Oilers” and pondering a question that he absolutely knew the answer to. Harpreet Pandher of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi shared the video on social media.

“Where are the Canucks fans?” the fan sarcastically yells.

Scott/72 last night.

(Forwarded by many via whats app) pic.twitter.com/KuIXFKtaJC — Harpreet Pandher (@HarpPandher) May 15, 2024

The Oilers seemed to silence not only the small sections of Canucks fans invading Rogers Place last night but also those in Vancouver, turning their party street into a ghost town.

Compare that scene with the one after Vancouver’s 4-3 victory on Sunday night.

#HappeningNow #Canucks fans have taken over the intersection of Scott Rd & 72 Ave. Intersection closed from all four directions. Delta Police, Surrey RCMP & Surrey Police on Scene. #GoCanucksGo #ScottRoadCellies pic.twitter.com/kaDXnenvtr — Sarbraj Singh Kahlon (@sarbrajskahlon) May 13, 2024

The vitriol between the two fanbases has been something that has not been seen in quite some time between two Canadian franchises.

A war of words has since been waging on social media after a few controversial penalty calls and a suspension of Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy that has sparked furious debate on either side.

Edmonton prevented the Canucks from taking a stranglehold 3-1 series lead on them with the big win last night. The series is now deadlocked at 2-2 and will go to at least six games. Game 5 is set to take place in Vancouver tomorrow night, while Game 6 will return both teams to the Alberta capital on Saturday.

If the series needs a nail-biting Game 7, that will take place back in Vancouver on Monday night.