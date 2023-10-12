Oilers fan brawls with Canucks fans at season opener

The Edmonton Oilers weren’t the only ones frustrated at Wednesday night’s disastrous opening night loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Late in the game, multiple fans at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena captured an Oilers fan confronting a group of Canucks fans in the lower bowl, which eventually boiled over into a fight.

big fight at canucks game pic.twitter.com/Lg5NPjRmy4 — Lorenzo (@Lorenzo82183967) October 12, 2023

The fight seems to have first been instigated by a confrontation involving a possibly intoxicated Oilers fan in front of a row of Canucks fans.

A war of words was had before one of the Canucks fans threw a punch, and the group stumbled down the stairs and fell into the seats of the neighbouring section.

Multiple fans headed towards the group with another landing a punch to the back of the head of the Oilers fan. Police and Rogers Arena staff got involved shortly after to control the situation.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department about the video, but there has been no comment on whether any arrests or ejections from the arena were made as a result of the fight.

But the fighting wasn’t exclusive to the stands. Edmonton defenceman Vincent Desharnais dropped the gloves with Dakota Joshua in the first period, with Desharnais winning the bout with a takedown.

It was obviously not a great night for Oilers fans. Edmonton was blown out by Vancouver by a score of 8-1, with Brock Boeser torching the Oilers with four of those goals.

Vancouver carried a 5-1 lead into the third period, before pouring on a trio of goals in the final frame to increase their lead to seven.

Edmonton will get a chance for revenge on Saturday as they host Vancouver in their home opener, with puck drop set for 7 pm PT/8 pm MT.