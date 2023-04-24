Oilers even series with rollercoaster OT win over Kings

The Edmonton Oilers didn’t make it easy but captured a 5-4 overtime victory against the LA Kings to tie their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Sunday night.

After a bad start that saw them fall behind 3-0 in the first period, Edmonton fought back in the second before exchanging goals in the third to force overtime. Evander Kane scored the tying goal 16:58 into the final frame, erasing Matt Roy’s 4-3 goal for LA.

Zach Hyman had the OT winner for the Oilers, silencing a raucous crowd at the Crypto.com arena with a quick wrist shot assisted by Evan Bouchard.

THIS SERIES IS TIED AND HEADING BACK TO EDMONTON ‼️ Zach Hyman rips home the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner to give the Oilers the Game 4 victory. pic.twitter.com/iMR3ES7FyI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2023

The Oilers couldn’t have started Game 4 much worse, but the second period featured the fightback they needed. After Jack Campbell replaced a struggling Stuart Skinner, Edmonton clawed back from a 3-0 deficit with a goal from Evan Bouchard and two from Leon Draisaitl to tie the game.

The German-born forward has five goals this post-season and has been on the ice for all but two of Edmonton’s tallies through four playoff games.

DRAISAITL TIES IT LATE IN THE 2ND 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DDfmwXId1k — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2023

Gabe Vilardi opened the scoring for LA 9:25 into the game, tapping home a pass from Kevin Fiala to give the home team the early lead. While the opening minutes featured chances for both teams, the Kings got the early advantage from a player quickly establishing himself as an Edmonton villain.

Gabe Vilardi gets the party started in LA ‼️ Tune in to all of the Game 4 action live on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/rmJ9yjZ8YI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2023

As well, Fiala made an instant impact, returning from a lower-body injury which held him out since April 1.

Viktor Arvidsson picked up the Kings’ second goal of the night, spinning around Vincent Desharnais before sliding the puck through Skinner’s legs before Anze Kopitar deked his way to goal to make it 3-0.

Kevin Fiala's hustle allows Anze Kopitar to show off his filthy mitts in tight #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/EvdeGVlphw — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 24, 2023

While Joonas Korpisalo continued his strong playoffs for the Kings, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft made the switch from Skinner, sending Campbell out to face his former team and into his first playoff game since the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022.

Skinner made eight saves in the first period, while Campbell saw out the game with another 27 stops. At the other end, Korpisalo pushed away 35 shots.

“The guys have worked so hard and not just this year, but the guys that have been here for a long time and put our team in the position we’re in today to succeed, so they deserve it, and everybody in this locker room does,” Campbell said post-game to Sportsnet’s Scott Oake.

“It’s a big win, but you gotta turn the page. It’s a great team over there, and be ready for the next one.”

The fifth game of the series is set for Tuesday in Edmonton at 7:30 pm MT.