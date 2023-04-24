Oilers' Kane said part of arm has been "numb" since frightening injury

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane made headlines this past fall for one of the scarier NHL injuries we’ve seen in recent years.

Back on November 8, Kane was sidelined for nearly three months after his wrist was caught by an errant skate blade on the foot of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon.

Kane was hospitalized on the play after rushing to the locker room following the deep cut that caused his own blood to spill out onto the ice.

In a recent sit-down interview with Sportsnet’s Christine Simpson, Kane revealed that he’s still feeling “numb” in a large portion of his arm due to the removal of one of his veins in order to help re-attach an artery further in his arm.

“The nerves will regenerate… It takes about 12 to 18 months for it to flip,” Kane said. “It’s still swollen, right. That’s actually why I wear my watch on my right hand right now… but [my hand is] fully functional.”

Kane added that the whole experience was “scary.”

“When the [medical] instruments were in already in the exposed nerves… it felt like my hand was on fire. That was not enjoyable. Scary. It was scary. I mean, the one thing I will say what made me feel a little better is I could still move my fingers. That was a good sign for me and calmed me down a little bit more. But yeah, definitely. I knew I was in trouble.”

“Thank you for all the kind wishes and prayers over the past several hours,” Kane wrote in a Twitter post at the time of the injury. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury.

The full interview, in which Kane also discussed signing with the Oilers, his past gambling addiction and bankruptcy troubles, as well as what he’s enjoyed about playing in Edmonton, is available below.