Oilers to sign Evander Kane to $2.1 million prorated contract: report

The numbers are in on Evander Kane.

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to sign Kane to a one-year contract with a cap hit of $2.1 million, according to multiple sources including Elliotte Friedman.

Kane’s deal consists of a $750,000 base salary and a $625,000 signing bonus, as well as a full no-movement clause, Friedman said.

Kane deal in EDM is for $750K in salary and $625K in signing bonus, which means an approximate $2.1M cap hit. Full NMC. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 27, 2022

**Breaking News** Sources tell me Evander Kane and @EdmontonOilers have agreed to a verbal deal in place that pays around him prorated 2M AAV including 625K SB with a full No Move. @espn @NHLNetwork @NHL @TSNHockey #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 27, 2022

Hearing Evander Kane's 1-year deal w/ #Oilers would earn him ~$1 million in cash for remainder of season. Because deal begins halfway thru season, expect Kane's cap hit would be roughly double that. Usual caveats: if signed, if no discipline from NHL. Stay tuned. @DailyFaceoff https://t.co/5EuA22LDAl — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 27, 2022

Kane will reportedly wear No. 91 for the Oilers.

An official signing could come as early as today. Frank Seravalli confirmed a report earlier today by former NHL referee and Daily Faceoff colleague Tim Peel that Edmonton will be Kane’s landing spot.

Kane was under investigation by the NHL because of his cross-border travel into Vancouver without proper medical clearance while COVID-positive in December.

That investigation concluded Thursday afternoon.

NHL concludes investigation of Evander Kane cross-border travel. https://t.co/ZPe8E9moRF pic.twitter.com/aUvh0zGFr3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 27, 2022

Kane, whose contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks last month for “breach of his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of AHL COVID-19 protocols,” was suspended for 21 games by the NHL earlier this season after submitting a fake vaccination card to the Sharks.

He scored 26 goals in 64 games in 2019-20 and 22 goals in 56 games last season.

Kane, originally selected in the first round (No. 4) in the 2009 NHL Draft, has 506 points (264 goals, 242 assists) over 12 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks.