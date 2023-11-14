Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will be carrying a bit of a lighter wallet this week.

On Tuesday morning, the NHL announced that it had fined Draisaitl $5,000 for a cross-check he delivered to the legs of New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat on Monday night.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on NY Islanders’ Bo Horvat. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 14, 2023

Though the league categorized the play as a “dangerous trip,” the video clearly shows Draisaitl using his stick with both arms to hit Horvat’s legs. This led to an awkward fall from Horvat and a minor penalty called on Draisaitl for tripping.

Horvat did not appear to be injured on the play and remained in the game. Horvat is set to make his return to Vancouver tomorrow in his first game against the Canucks since being traded to the Islanders last season.

Interesting play here pic.twitter.com/vJ26rS3Nt2 — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) November 14, 2023

This is just the second time in Draisaitl’s career that the league has fined him. The first came back in 2017 after he was fined for spearing San Jose Sharks forward Chris Tierney.

The punishment doesn’t appear to make a big impact on Draisaitl’s finances, as the Oilers superstar is set to take home $8 million in total salary this season.