How much money every Edmonton Oilers player is making in 2023-24

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is making just a million dollars in base salary this season.

That is eight times less than Leon Draisaitl’s $8 million and just over $5 million less than Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ $6.25 million.

How could this be? Well, with the way McDavid’s contract is structured, the 26-year-old will only be getting a base salary of a million dollars but will also pocket an astounding $10 million from a signing bonus, raising his on-ice earnings to $11 million for the season.

That isn’t even counting the millions he makes off the ice through endorsement deals.

Following McDavid, defenceman Darnell Nurse will be making the second most on the team this season. The Hamilton, Ontario native will be taking home a base salary of $10.4 million with no additional bonuses.

Edmonton is actually quite lucky to have Leon Draisaitl on the contract that they do. Despite consistently being in the top two of NHL scoring, the Oilers will only be paying the German power forward a base salary of $8 million, a bargain for that type of production.

This season will see at least 15 Oilers make at least a million dollars, with Evan Bouchard, Ryan McLeod, and Stuart Skinner all coming in above that mark for the first time in their careers.

Connor Brown will most likely get there as well, bringing the total to 16, but he will have to appear in 10 games this season to be able to receive a $3.2 million performance bonus. If he does that his salary will go from $775,000 all the way up to $4 million.

Unfortunately for the team, they will also have to pay free agent James Neal $1.9 million as a result of the Oilers buying out his contract in 2021.

According to CapFriendly, the Oilers will be paying a minimum of $87.5 million to players. That could be $92.3 million if all performance bonuses on the team are met.

Here is a look at the salaries each Oilers roster player will be making this season:

Player Cap Hit Base Salary Bonus Total Salary Connor McDavid $12,500,000 $1,000,000 $10,000,000^ $11,000,000 Darnell Nurse $9,250,000 $10,400,000 – $10,400,000 Leon Draisaitl $8,500,000 $8,000,000 – $8,000,000 Zach Hyman $5,500,000 $7,650,000 – $7,650,000 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $5,125,000 $6,250,000 – $6,250,000 Mattias Ekholm $6,000,000 $6,240,000 – $6,240,000 Jack Campbell $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $1,000,00^ $6,000,000 Evander Kane $5,125,000 $1,500,000 $4,000,000^ $5,500,000 Cody Ceci $3,250,000 $4,500,000 – $4,500,000 Evan Bouchard $3,900,000 $3,500,000 – $3,500,000 Warren Foegele $2,750,000 $3,250,000 – $3,250,000 Brett Kulak $2,750,000 $3,000,000 – $3,000,000 Stuart Skinner $2,600,000 $2,100,000 $200,000^ $2,300,000 Ryan McLeod $2,100,000 $2,100,000 – $2,100,000 Mattias Janmark $1,000,000 $1,000,000 – $1,000,000 Dylan Holloway $925,000 $832,500 $92,500^ ($650,000*) $925,000 Derek Ryan $900,000 $775,000 $125,000^ $900,000 Philip Broberg $863,333 $832,500 $850,000* $832,500 Connor Brown $775,000 $775,000 $3,225,000* $775,000 Adam Erne $775,000 $775,000 – $775,000 Vincent Desharnais $762,500 $775,000 – $775,000

*Denotes performance bonus that hasn’t been reached yet

^Denotes signing bonus