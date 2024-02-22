Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani has broken the record for the highest sales within the first 48 hours of a Fanatics jersey release. However, other parts of his uniform are getting attention for a different reason…

With MLB spring training now in full swing, fans are getting a glimpse of the teams’ new uniforms. And as per usual, this year’s threads were designed by Nike — but with a minor change.

The company has recently outsourced their production of uniforms to Fanatics, an American manufacturer and online retailer of licensed sportswear. And while complaints of smaller lettering and less durable material have been made by fans, there is one all-too-noticeable problem popping up below the belt.

First making waves in a photoshoot featuring Ohtani in Dodgers gear, the new Fanatics pants appear to provide a very thin layer of fabric for the wearer.

You thought the Fanatics MLB jerseys were bad??? well… THE PANTS ARE SEE THRU LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/TMDcOYWU2l — IcyVert (@IcyVert) February 21, 2024

So thin that, as one X user remarked, the Japan native could theoretically advertise the boxer briefs he’s wearing

You could literally advertise the boxer briefs you’re wearing with these new transparent pants MLB has pic.twitter.com/OMsPjjYpI5 — shobae 大谷翔平 ¹⁷ Ohtani Shohei ¹⁷ 😎 chihuahua lover (@shoheisaveus) February 21, 2024

Unfortunately, the fabric problem extends well beyond Ohtani, who signed the biggest-ever MLB contract over the offseason.

See-through pants are popping up all over the league as a video featuring two Cleveland Guardians players left little to the imagination.

Its honestly amazing to me how Nike/Fanatics couldnt foresee the see through pants issue… Did they just never have anyone try on a uniform until they rolled them out?? pic.twitter.com/OPMmJIfFPX — John Bollman (@JohnBollman11) February 22, 2024

Another video featuring Cal Reigh of the Seattle Mariners highlights the garment’s transparency as the bottom of his jersey is clearly visible through the front of his pants.

Unsurprisingly, baseball fans are not happy, with many of them turning to memes to cope.

One X user compared the pants to toilet paper in public bathrooms.

i found the material they use for the new @Fanatics pants! pic.twitter.com/CZ4oZPGR7M — SHMANTZ🛸 (@shmantzz) February 22, 2024

Another was reminded of this WWII-era Disney clip featuring Mickey Mouse slicing a loaf of bread so thin that it’s nearly invisible.

One fan shared their hypothesis of what will happen to the Fanatics pants when they are put to the test on a rainy day.

the new fanatics pants when it rains: pic.twitter.com/3GvO75OhSI — Bat | 🎟 Canha szn (@cowboymiggy) February 21, 2024

With the MLB’s opening day set for March 28, it’s unclear whether last-minute adjustments can be made to the new uniforms.

If not, a lot of folks may have trouble keeping their eyes on the ball…