Filled with the essentials, this new emergency kit ensures you have everything you need in one place.

OH SH!T KITS is a ready-to-go bag to bring you peace of mind for any event, circumstance, or emergency.

“It is an emergency kit that is always assembled to ensure ease for the occasion,” she said.

“It is made to make your life easier – taking the surprises from your day and approaching them from a place of calm.”

The kits come in three sizes: small, medium, and large.

“The inside of your bag/purse is a hallowed space, reserved only for the essentials you need, so sizing is critical to us,” said Minhas.

“Each bag contains a variety of high-quality, branded items that meet the customer’s everyday needs.”

Those items include Advil, a charging cable, After Bite, dry shampoo, eye drops, energy drinks, mints, pens, wipes, Vaseline, and much more.

What you get in the bag depends on the size. You can see more of the specifics here.

“Our little bags of magic are a simple yet obvious innovation. What they bring to the table is integrity, professionalism and a certain sense of fearlessness in those who possess or even give the gift of an Oh Sh!t Kit,” she said.

Minhas is an events professional with over 15 years of experience, and the Oh Sh!t Kit was something she realized would come in handy.

“It is something people realize they need once they have it. Once they have it, they realize they can never live without it. We want people to be prepared and feel comfortable in any situation,” she said.

Whether it be for a professional event, a friend or family member’s wedding, a trip, or just to put in your purse or car — check out the website to see when one would come in handy for you.