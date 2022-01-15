Oddly satisfying: Watch how Metro Vancouver potholes get fixed (VIDEO)

It’s not just you – there are a ton of potholes around Metro Vancouver right now.

The annoying road hazards usually happen on older road surfaces and when freezing and thawing occur. Since Vancouver is experiencing seasonal temperatures again after a record cold snap, the roads are pockmarked with potholes.

Government contractor Mainroad Contracting is working to repair potholes this year and even created a how-it’s-done video that’s oddly satisfying to watch.

If you’ve ever been curious about how those pesky potholes get filled, here’s all you need to know:

In Vancouver, you can report a tire-munching pothole using the VanConnect app. According to the city, they’ve recently increased their capacity to make pothole repairs quickly.

We’ve increased our capacity in order to make pothole repairs quickly, but your help identifying potholes helps us respond efficiently and keep our roads safe 👍Please report potholes via VanConnect app 👉 https://t.co/FLW4vzKiOW Thank you! pic.twitter.com/p3yDUYkvMB — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) January 15, 2022

Keep an eye out on the road as you’re driving and if you see crews repairing a pothole, slow down and give them some space.

With files from Amanda Wawryk.