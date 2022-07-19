You're likely eligible for free money thanks to this ODD class action lawsuit

An ODD class action lawsuit could mean free money for you.

ODD doesn’t mean strange by the way, it stands for optical disc drive.

The class action lawsuit is related to an apparent price-fixing scheme that involved major tech brands including BenQ, Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic, Phillips, Pioneer, Quanta, Sony, TEAC, and Toshiba Samsung.

Anyone who purchased a product that contained an optical disc drive between 2004 and 2010 is entitled to compensation. The total settlement amount is valued at $29.7 million.

Basically, everyone in Canada is entitled to monetary compensation totalling $20 without needing to provide any proof of purchase. If you think you’re entitled to more, then you will need to provide proof of purchase. However, the claim website cautions that even then it may not guarantee that you’d be entitled to more compensation than $20.

“Subject to further court order, approved undocumented claims will be paid $20 (per claim, not per product) and do not require proof of purchase. If you wish to be eligible to receive more than $20, proof of purchase is required. However, even if you provide proof of purchase, if you purchased a small volume of ODDs and/or ODD Products you may not receive more than $20. This will depend on the number and size of claims filed by all class members.”

While the class actions were commenced in BC, Ontario, and Quebec, the claim website suggests everyone in Canada is eligible.

“Settlement Class Members are eligible to file a claim. Settlement Class Members are all persons in Canada who purchased ODDs or ODD Products between January 1, 2004 and January 1, 2010, except the Defendants and certain parties related to the Defendants.”

The firms representing Class Members include Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP, Siskinds LLP, and the Consumer Law Group Inc.

When it comes to what actually happened in this price-fixing scheme, it is alleged that numerous ODD manufacturers and distributors (the “Defendants”) were involved in fixing prices for various ODDs and had the intention of raising prices for products sold in Canada.

ODD’s come in all sorts of products including laptops, video game consoles, desktop computers, DVD players, CD players, and Blu-Ray players. If you have purchased any of these products, you likely qualify for a free $20.

Claims are due by November 14, 2022, so you have lots of time to cash in on this ODD class action lawsuit.