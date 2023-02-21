Serene oceanfront cottage in BC selling for a fraction of Vancouver home (PHOTOS)

Are you dreaming of a secluded oceanfront home to escape the hustle of the city?

This LandQuest Realty Corporation listing is even cheaper than buying a condo in Vancouver, as it’s going for $759,000.

The cottage is located on Sevilla Island, which is less than a five-minute boat ride from Lund Harbour.

The Pan Abode cottage on the 0.63-acre land is only accessible by boat and includes a 1,480-square-foot house with three bedrooms, three baths, and two oceanfront lots.

“The master bedroom with ensuite is large and overlooks the water, along with the open concept dining area and living room where French doors lead to a partially covered 346 ft2 deck,” the listing reads.

There is a second deck that is great for getting some afternoon shade, with steps down to a lawn area and workshop.

“A large walkway spans across the two lots and connects to the neighbour’s dock, where the owner currently rents space along with other island residents,” the listing added.

The Lund Harbour is where residents of this home can find a general store, fuel service, shops, hotels and restaurants.

Whether the home is used by full-time residents or as a recreational property, the cottage is near some incredible areas to discover like Desolation Sound, Savary Island and the Copeland Island Marine Park.

And, of course, the best part is the access to walk out your doorstep and take off kayaking, boating or fishing.

Listing agents Jamie and Jason Zroback say the property is considered a unique find since it’s on such a small island and includes all the services you need, including a connection to the community sewer, water, and hydro.

For the City of Vancouver specifically, the benchmark home price for all home types is $1.106 million in Vancouver East and $1.229 million in Vancouver West, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

With files from Kenneth Chan