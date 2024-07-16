Obnes Regis sentenced in Langley teacher Naomi Onotera's death

Editor’s note: This story contains disturbing details.

Sentencing has come down for Obnes Regis, the man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife, Naomi Onotera, and dismembering and disposing of her remains in the Fraser River.

The mother and educator’s death led to a high-profile homicide investigation in BC, and now, nearly three years later, Regis has learned his fate and will spend 16 years in prison, minus credit for time served.

The Langley school teacher and librarian was reported missing in August of 2021, prompting a massive search of the neighbourhood and park near where Onotera, Regis, and their 18-month-old daughter lived. However, in September, police announced the case was being treated as a homicide as they had reason to believe that the woman had been met with foul play.

Regis was arrested and charged in December after evidence was found at the home.

He had initially pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and unlawfully interfering with human remains; however, in New Westminster Supreme Court in May, he changed his plea to guilty.

Family and friends gathered in the New Westminster courthouse throughout the trial to express their heartbreak over their loss. Onotera’s former school, Katzie Elementary, has honoured her memory through the Naomi Onotera Joy of Reading Grant this past year.

Manslaughter in Canada does not have a minimum sentence unless it is done with a firearm, per the Criminal Code.

“The court imposed a sentence of 2,604 days (or seven years and 49 days), regarding the manslaughter, in addition to the 924 days he had already served in pre-sentence custody, credited as 1,413 days. Regarding the indignity to human remains count, the court imposed a sentence of five years consecutive to the manslaughter. The effective sentence was 16 years in total,” the BC Prosecution Service told Daily Hive.

Regis is also banned from owning firearms.

With files from Amir Ali, Sarah Anderson, and Megan Devlin