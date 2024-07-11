Obama recreates hilarious Key & Peele skit with USA basketball players
Everyone seemed to be thinking the same thing after seeing a video of Barack Obama meeting up with the USA Men’s Basketball team on Wednesday.
The former American president visited the star-studded team — which features some of the NBA’s biggest names in LeBron James and Steph Curry — during the USA Basketball’s 50th anniversary party on Wednesday. A video that captured him saying hello to the players and staff has quickly blown up across social media.
The video captures Obama dapping up Curry, James, and Anthony Davis before going for a more formal handshake with some staff members of the team. It resembled a skit put together by Key & Peele in 2014.
As you would imagine, the internet found this interaction absolutely hilarious.
It is literally exactly how the skit went. Wow
Word for word bar for bar😂
That’s absolutely incredible lol
He knew EXACTLY what he was doing 😭
LMAOOOOO
Ironically enough, the Key & Peele sketch was inspired by Obama, who had a similar moment back in 2012 when meeting up with another NBA superstar in Kevin Durant.
Following last night’s epic handshake moment, Obama was in attendance to watch Team USA’s first Paris Olympics exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena. They were going up against Canada and wound up walking away with an 86-72 victory.
While not intentional on Obama’s part, this video has quickly gone viral and is something fans will continue to share laughs over for a long time to come.
