It may not be the NBA season, but Dillon Brooks is still public enemy number one in the eyes of many basketball fans.

The 28-year-old was on the court last night at T-Mobile Arena for Team Canada, as they took on Team USA in a tuneup game for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Brooks, whose antics over the years have drawn the ire of many, received plenty of boos from those in attendance when his name was announced prior to the game.

Dillon Brooks receives boo's ahead of USA-Canada 👀 pic.twitter.com/JerJaxruYo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 11, 2024

Brooks seemed completely unfazed by the boos, something he is no stranger to. In fact, he was once even booed in the Phillipines.

Dillon Brooks got booed during the players' introduction in the Philippines 😅 The Lakers-dominant crowd in Manila never forgot 🤣pic.twitter.com/bElwidATyD — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) September 6, 2023

“It’s normal,” Brooks said afterward, per TSN’s Josh Lewenberg. “They know who I am. They want to boo me. It’s normal.”

Brooks on reception from the Vegas crowd: “It’s normal. They know who I am. They want to boo me. It’s normal.” https://t.co/QANGrY6nBY — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 11, 2024

Despite this being arguably the deepest basketball team Canada has ever had, they were in a tough spot against a USA team that features some of the NBA’s top stars, including LeBron James and Steph Curry. Canada wound up falling by an 86-72 final.

To no surprise, Brooks was his usual pest-like self throughout the entirety of the game. He was doing everything he could to get in the head of James, while also getting in the way of a Devin Booker postgame interview.

LeBron James and Dillon Brooks get re-acquainted 😅 pic.twitter.com/3shSx9mvAt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 11, 2024

Aye I’m ngl Dillon Brooks might be the craftiest villain we’ve ever seen 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lrv9g958t9 — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) July 11, 2024

Many notable figures were in attendance to watch the two talented teams go head-to-head, including former US President Barack Obama.

Reggie Miller orchestrating the group Obama selfie with Gary Payton, Tim Hardaway Sr, Steve Smith and Shawn Marion. Black basketball success. pic.twitter.com/RhZqVQi03c — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) July 11, 2024

The basketball portion of the Olympics will officially get underway on July 27, where Canada will face off against Greece in their first matchup. USA will play their first game on July 28 versus Serbia.