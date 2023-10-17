Sewer systems are an unsexy part of the equation to enable more housing within Vancouver.

The Cambie Corridor Plan calls for the addition of at least 50,000 new residents within Vancouver’s geographical central spine by 2040 through densification by 2040.

The greatest new density levels will be strategically located near the stations of SkyTrain Canada Line.

But other than the transportation infrastructure considerations to support the new density, there are also considerations for utilities, especially sewage capacity, in areas with existing and aging infrastructure sized for the needs of low-density, single-family neighbourhoods.

The existing network of aging, under-sized sewers in single-family neighbourhoods is a major obstacle to overcome in order to pursue densification — even for the gentle densification of single-family neighbourhoods into townhouses and other low-rise typologies. The high construction costs for such projects are a barrier to accelerating the pace of the required work.

One of the most significant utilities projects to date since the full approval of the Cambie Corridor Plan in 2018 will be the Oak Street Sewer separation upgrades. Construction on the first phase of the project begins this week.

Not only will the project separate sanitary sewage from buildings, but it will also create a separate piping for stormwater. Altogether, the renewal and expansion of the sewer system will provide expanded capacity to meet the long-term needs of densification.

The entire multi-phased project will cost $28.5 million, and it is largely funded by the private developers through their development contributions under the Utilities Development Cost Levy, with additional contributions from development projects within the Cambie Corridor Plan area.

This project spans a segment of Fremlin Street between Southwest Marine Drive and West 70th Avenue, a segment of West 70th Avenue between Fremlin Street and Oak Street, and a segment of Oak Street between West 70th Avenue and West 64th Avenue. The current first phase deals with the southernmost segment along Fremlin Street.

The project will progressively shift northwards, with daytime construction on West 70th Avenue starting this winter and nighttime construction on Oak Street beginning Spring 2024. Sewer construction should reach completion in Winter 2024/2025, and final street restoration should be done by Spring 2025.

“More sewer capacity means we can support more homes. It is essential work that protects public health and allows our city to grow and adapt while building the housing we need,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

“This project directly addresses the significant sewer infrastructure deficit we have inherited and is a demonstration of our commitment to do everything we can to get more homes built. It also makes the local sewer system more resilient to climate change and extreme weather while contributing to improving water quality in the Fraser River.”

According to the municipality, the current combined sewer system along Fremlin and Oak streets is designed to flow out into the Fraser River when the pipe reaches overcapacity during heavy rainfall. With the release of a mix of rainfall and sewage into the river, there are environmental impacts.

The City has a goal of eliminating overflows in combined sewers by 2050.