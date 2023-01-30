Send Nudes: New limited-edition vodka sodas drop at BC Liquor Stores

Vancouver-based Nude Beverages is going back to basics for its latest product offerings, and local consumers are raising their cans in approval.

The company, which launched Canada’s first sugar-free 5% vodka soda in a white can in 2017, has released two new flavours exclusive to BC Liquor Stores.

Nude Vodka Soda Arctic Berry and Nude Vodka Soda Grape are available for a limited time only. They are the award-winning brand’s first new flavours in two years.

“Nude wanted to give something really awesome to the people of its home province of BC with this drop, and BC Liquor Stores was the perfect innovative store to launch it,” said Nude in a statement.

Nude Vodka Soda Arctic Berry is described as a delicious blend of Strawberry and Blackberry that leaves a “fresh arctic taste.”

Those looking for a vine time can pick up a refreshing Nude Vodka Soda Grape described as having a “juicy, bold taste” with a “light bubbly finish.” Grape was part of the company’s 2020 boozy advent calendar and was brought back by popular demand.

Both flavours are sugar-free, sweetener-free, and gluten-free, and contain only 100 calories.

Nude was the first to launch a vodka soda variety 12 pack, the first vodka soda 24 pack and the first vodka soda 24 pack in Canada. Since then, the company has launched acclaimed brands such as Nude Gin Soda, Nude Tequila Soda, Nearly Nude Vodka Smash, and Nude Pink Lemonade to the marketplace.

