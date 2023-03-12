Stay clear of water, officials warn after sewage spills into Capilano River

People are being advised not to fish or enter the water in Capilano River after reports that sewage has spilled in Vancouver’s North Shore.

Authorities state that sewage has leaked into Capilano River near Fullerton Avenue.

An incident description posted on the British Columbia government website states that sewage has leaked from a private property.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (ENV) notified the District of North Vancouver of the incident on Monday, March 5 at around 12:45 pm, stating that “sewage was leaving a private property and entering the Capilano River via a storm drain outfall pipe.”

“The amount of material released into the river is unknown,” reads the statement.

After a plumbing and environmental consultant were called onsite, authorities still don’t know where the sewage is coming from in the storm drain network.

A local analytical lab is analyzing samples from around the outfall pipe. They’ll also be receiving additional samples on Monday from the Squamish First Nation reserve where the leak was first discovered.

The Nation has been notified of a sewage leak at the Capilano River beginning near Fullerton Avenue, West Vancouver. The public is advised to stay clear of the water in the area and avoid using the river for fishing, swimming, bathing or entering the water for any reason. — Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw | Squamish Nation (@SquamishNation) March 11, 2023

The District of North Vancouver, Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, Squamish First Nation, and ENV are investigating the incident and are discussing “next steps.” An officer from ENV is monitoring the situation.

If authorities find out the person responsible for the spill, they’re legally on the hook to clean up or manage the clean-up of a spill. Otherwise, ENV “may assume the role.”