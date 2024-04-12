NewsReal EstateUrbanized

North Shore eclipses Vancouver as Canada’s most expensive place to rent: Rentals.ca

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Apr 12 2024, 5:14 pm
North Shore eclipses Vancouver as Canada’s most expensive place to rent: Rentals.ca
Adam Melnyk/Shutterstock

North Vancouver has surpassed Vancouver proper as Canada’s most expensive city to rent in, according to a new report.

Rentals.ca’s April 2024 National Rent Report pegs the average asking rent for a one-bedroom North Vancouver apartment at $2,704. That’s about $70 more than the average asking rent it calculated for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver of $2,633.

According to the report, tenants looking to rent a two-bedroom in North Vancouver face an average asking price of $3,662. Those in Vancouver see a slightly cheaper average of $3,611.

According to Rentals.ca, asking rents in North Vancouver are, on average, 6% higher than they were this time last year.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, asking rents have actually gotten slightly cheaper than in April 2023 — decreasing by about 1.1% for one and two-bedroom units.

Rentals.ca April 2024

Rentals.ca

Vancouver average asking rents fall below $3,000 for the first time in two years

By Rentals.ca’s calculations, this month was the first time average asking rents in Vancouver fell below $3,000 since July 2022.

“Asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments in Vancouver declined on a year-over-year basis for the fourth consecutive month, down 4.9% in March to an average of $2,993,” the report said.

Rentals.ca

Rentals.ca

It’s even expensive to live with roommates in BC — costing, on average, $1,195 for a room in a shared accommodation.

“Unsurprisingly, the most expensive of Canada’s largest cities had the highest asking roommate rents, averaging $1,416 in Vancouver and $1,273 in Toronto.”

Vancouver’s rental prices are still the highest among Canada’s largest cities, and BC municipalities take up six of the top 10 spots for most expensive cities to rent in across Canada.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop