Vancouver rental asks $1,300 for studio with shower in bedroom

The price of living on your own in Vancouver is getting steeper, with a recent Craigslist rental asking $1,300 for a 200-square foot studio — without a full kitchen or proper bathroom.

The two-week-old listing advertises a laneway room that’s a five-minute walk from Langara College. The advertisement is targeting a single person, preferably a student, to pay $1,300 in monthly rent plus internet, electricity, and hot water on top.

Photos of the home show it doesn’t have a fully separate bathroom. The toilet appears partitioned by a curtain, and there’s a stand-up shower right beside the desk — only steps from the bed.

The kitchen also raises some questions. There’s a sink, a kettle, a mini-fridge, and a single-burner hot plate — no full-size appliances.

The potential landlord bills the suite as “totally independent,” because the tenant will be separate from the main house in their own laneway home. The landlord still has several rules in place though, including demands for “no weeds” and “no party.”

Cheap rooms for students are nothing new in Vancouver, but a $1,300 monthly price tag seems relatively high — when a few short years ago a tenant could get a studio in an apartment building for that price.

The room near Langara may not be glamorous, but it is cheaper than average asking rents for empty apartments throughout the city. According to the latest numbers from Zumper, studios were going for $2,400 monthly in January and splitting a two-bedroom with a roommate would cost each tenant about $2,050 each.

City of Vancouver regulations say the minimum size of a laneway home is 204 square feet, suggesting the room near Langara is about as small as it can get while still being legal.

