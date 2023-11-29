North Vancouver driver gives police an interesting excuse for his infraction

A North Vancouver driver got pulled over by police for a driving infraction, and his reasoning had some holes in it, but at least his bumper didn’t.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, the lime-green sports car driver was stopped because he had no plates at the front of his vehicle.

He told RCMP that he didn’t have a plate at the front because his “bumper cost a fortune” and “he didn’t want to put holes in it.”

For that, he received a ticket for $109.

Some people responded to the North Vancouver RCMP post about the traffic stop on X with less-than-happy opinions about police actions.

This driver’s response after being stopped for having no front plates – his “bumper cost a fortune” and he “didn’t want to put holes in it.” Well, this $109 ticket for not displaying front plates will leave a… bigger hole in your wallet. pic.twitter.com/NN1J9IRUTj — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) November 29, 2023

“I mean, he’s not wrong,” one user said.

Someone else was still upset that police hadn’t found his gardening equipment.

“Wow, really cracking down on that crime… did you useless [dummies] find my stolen leaf blowers yet?”

Someone else suggested that police should focus on something more significant than this, which “poses very little risk.”

Do you agree with the X users who are critical of this traffic stop?