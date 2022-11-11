The North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating an incident that left a female cyclist with serious injuries after being pushed off her bicycle.

Now, North Vancouver RCMP hopes that members of the public who may have information about the incident or witnessed the cyclist getting pushed will come forward and share that information with investigators.

The incident occurred way back on July 10 of this year, at around 2:40 pm in the afternoon.

The female victim was riding her bicycle down the Spirit Trail in North Vancouver before being pushed off it. While the injuries she sustained were serious, they were non-life-threatening.

This story gets a little weird in the details, as North Vancouver RCMP revealed through an investigation that someone claiming to be an off-duty cop directed another man to stop the woman on the bicycle, resulting in her fall.

North Vancouver RCMP suggests multiple people witnessed the incident.

“We are aware that there were multiple people who witnessed the incident and interacted with the man who claimed to be a police officer,” said North Vancouver RCMP Constable Mansoor Sahak in a statement.

“We are asking for those people to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Serious Crimes Unit at 604-969-7406 or by email at [email protected].