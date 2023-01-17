Nordstrom just announced dates for its massive anniversary sale

It’s that time! Nordstrom has just announced dates for its much-anticipated anniversary sale, happening this summer.

The annual sale will begin July 17, 2023, and run through August 6, 2023. Nordy Club Ambassadors can shop Early Access from July 15 to 16.

In an email, Nordstrom says this is its biggest and most popular sale of the year, “where customers can shop brand new arrivals for the whole family, on sale for a limited time.”

Prices at Nordstrom will go back up on August 7.

At this point, we have not received details about the participating brands or the top picks from the same. More details are expected this spring.

Last year’s sale included 25+ new brands, including Mini Boden, Moccamaster, Naked Wardrobe, Reiss, Open Edit, and customer favourites like Nike, Zella, AllSaints, Frame, UGG, Voluspa, Barefoot Dreams, Bony Levy Olaplex, and Kiehl’s.

Nordstrom’s flagship locations in Canada are as follows:

Alberta

Calgary

Nordstrom Chinook Centre

British Columbia

Vancouver

Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Ontario

Toronto